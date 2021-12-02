Bob Stoops Set to Get a Big Paycheck from Oklahoma

It’s gonna be one hell of a payday for Bob Stoops for stepping in as the interim head coach for the University of Oklahoma’s upcoming bowl game.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, former head coach Lincoln Riley abruptly left to become the head coach at USC the day after Oklahoma lost to their in-state rival, Oklahoma State University.

That’s when former head coach Bob Stoops agreed to take the reins and become the interim head coach. Knowing Bob Stoops and his love for OU, he probably would’ve done it for free. But that’s a non-issue at this point.

KTUL reports that the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents is meeting today (December 2) to vote to officially give him the title of interim head football coach, including a one-time compensation of a whopping $325,000 in addition to his current salary as a bonus for coaching in the post-season. That’s a nice check for one game.

Even though Stoops retired from coaching in 2017, he’s remained employed by the university as an assistant to Athletic Director Joe Castiglione, according to Sports Illustrated:

He has been engaged in a lot of things that have helped us generate new revenue to be able to connect with our alumni, donors, fans, friends and it’s been special to continue to work with him during this time. Didn’t know that this was gonna be one of those details that was on the job description as other duties that might be assigned. Doggone glad that he was here.

It's not currently clear what bowl Oklahoma will play in or who their opponent will be, but USA Today projects they will play against Oregon in the Alamo Bowl on December 29.

