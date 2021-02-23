OU Wide Receiver Spencer Jones Beat Up by MMA-Trained Fighter

No night of partying is complete without a knock-down-drag-out on the floor of the bathroom in a bar.

In a video posted last Friday that has since went viral, Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Spencer Jones appears to be instigating a fight with a dude who just so happens to be an MMA-trained fighter. Bad idea.

The clip starts with Jones telling a guy to “get the f*** out of here” right before the dude next to him shoves the guy he was telling to get out of there. The guy who was shoved wasn’t looking at Jones at the time and apparently thought Jones shoved him.

Get our free mobile app

That’s when the dude starts wailing on Jones before taking him to the floor and repeatedly punching him. While that’s going on, another guy wearing a beanie jumps on the dude that did the shoving and takes him to floor.

According to the website MMA Fighting, Jones ended up enduring a four-hour surgery to have his left orbital bone reconstructed after taking a series of punches to the face.

Jones’ attorney claims that he was acting as a mediator and trying to de-escalate the situation. However, that’s not what the guy doing the punching says.

According to a police report, two counts of assault and battery are being investigated, but no arrests have been made at this time.