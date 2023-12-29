Fun Fact, Texas Almost Had a Day Honoring the Boston Strangler

A politician in Texas wanted to prove a point back in the day and boy did he.

Let Me Introduce You To Tom Moore Jr.

Texas Legislative Website Texas Legislative Website loading...

I personally love a good prank and one Texas politician pulled a great one back in 1971. Above is Tom Moore Jr, who represented Texas in the House of Representatives from 1967-1973. Right in the middle of his tenure, Tom had a problem with his fellow politicians. He didn't believe that they were reading anything that they were approving of. Basically he thought if you had a good title to your bill, you could get it approved. Well he proved that exact point on April 1, 1971. Yes, April Fool's Day.

Meet Alberto De Salvo

Boston Strangler Getty Images loading...

If you don't know who Alberto De Salvo is, you probably know the nickname he earned as the 'Boston Strangler'. Allegedly killing at least 13 women in the Massachusetts area during the 1960's. Obviously, Mr. Salvo is a bad guy, but our Texas politician wanted to prove that you can get anything in Texas passed with a good headline. So here is what Tom Moore Jr. proposed.

Texas Bill to Celebrate Albert De Salvo Day

Boston Strangler Getty Images loading...

That's right, a bill was officially registered in the Texas House of Representatives to honor the Boston Strangler. Tom's bill had the following statement. "This compassionate gentleman’s dedication and devotion to his work has enabled the weak and the lonely throughout the nation to achieve and maintain a new degree of concern for their future. He has been officially recognized by the state of Massachusetts for his noted activities and unconventional techniques involving population control and applied psychology."

Albert De Salvo Day Passes in Texas Unanimously

Boston Strangler Getty Images loading...

That's right, EVERY SINGLE Texas politician that voted on this thought it was a good idea. To make sure the state didn't suffer any embarrassment from having a Boston Strangler day, Tom withdrew the proposal after it passed. However, his point was proven to his fellow politicians. No one actually reads or researches these bills that people are proposing. Just need a good title and headline to get something passed. Shout out to Tom Moore Jr. Sadly he passed away back in 2017, but he will be remembered with one of the greatest April Fool's pranks in Texas history.

Worst Places to Live in Texas for 2023 A lot of folks are moving to Texas, well here is where you DON'T want to move to. All statistics taken from Road Snacks Gallery Credit: Stryker