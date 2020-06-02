Brave Teddy Bears Take on Untamed Roller Coaster

Just when you thought you'd seen it all comes this video of 22 teddy bears riding a roller coaster in the Netherlands.

As people around the planet are slowly reengaging with the outside world again amusement parks are opening up, albeit with some new requirements like six foot distancing and face masks. Meanwhile, amusement park in Walabi, Holland, decided to put 22 lovable teddy bears on their new Untamed roller coaster and shoot some video.

According to the site the coaster is constructed with a wooden frame and metal rails, it reaches a top speed of 92 kph (57 mph), includes 5 inversions and 14 airtime moments. If the video is any indication those bears are having the time of their lives.

Not to be outdone, another park in Sweden put a bunch of unicorns on a much more modern roller coaster - with a sneaky teddy bear in the control center.

It won't be long before you can get your own thrills and ride a water slide or roller coaster a little closer to home, Castaway Cove Waterpark here in Wichita Falls and Frontier City in Oklahoma City plan to open their 2020 season this Friday. Six Flags Over Texas hasn't announced an opening day yet but they have let us know about new policies that will be in effect.