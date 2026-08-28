Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week August 28, 2026

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. This week's fugitives are facing charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, theft of property, obstruction or retaliation, and more.

Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.

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You can also submit tips on the Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers Facebook page.

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive, you could earn a cash reward.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives August 28, 2026 Gallery Credit: Johnny Thrash

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives August 21, 2026 Here are the latest fugitives that are wanted by the Wichita Falls Police Department. If you happen to know where anyone on this list is located. You can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888. Gallery Credit: Stryker