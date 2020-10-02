President Trump & First Lady Test Positive for Coronavirus

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

President Donald Trump took to Twitter early Friday morning (October 2nd, 2020) to announce he and the First Lady, Melania Trump, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Melania Trump offered her own statement after testing positive for COVID-19, saying she and the president were "feeling good," but have postponed future events.

It is assumed that President Trump had been in close contact with advisor Hope Hicks, who had tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday. Late Thursday night, President Trump said he and the First Lady were waiting for their own COVID-19 test results.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the moving average of new COVID-19 infections in the U.S. has dipped since the summer, where it reached a high of 74,818 new cases in a single day on July 24th.

As of 12:17 p.m. on October 1st, 2020, the CDC says there have been 7,213,419 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States. An additional 298,207 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country in the past seven days, with 29,368 of those cases attributed to Texas. The total death count attributed to COVID-19 in the U.S. now stands at 206,402.

The CDC recommends social distancing of six feet or more between persons, avoiding people who are sick, wearing face masks, and washing hands to help reduce the spread of the virus. The full list of recommendations from the CDC about preventing the spread of COVID-19 is available at the organization's website.