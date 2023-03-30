With the possibility of Donald Trump facing indictment, former first lady Melania Trump is reportedly focused on ensuring their 17-year-old son, Barron, is shielded from any harm.

A source claims Melania has been keeping to herself, spending time with her family at Mar-a-Lago and avoiding the limelight.

"Melania's friends are her family members. Many Mar-a-Lago Club members and others know and see Melania. But they aren't friends. They don't get together and gab or socialize. She has always surrounded herself with family. She is a doting mother to Barron and very protective of him. This is nothing new," an insider told People.

"Barron has always been a first priority in [Melania's] life. Of course she is worried and concerned about the legal issues but she has not done anything more to protect Barron now than she ever did. She has always put him first. She is a good mother," the source continued.

The insider noted that Melania's parents, who also live at Mar-a-Lago, "are also close to Barron" and have taken a big role in helping raise him.

Behind the walls of Mar-a-Lago, the former model has reportedly been able to live in a bubble, away from the legal drama mounting against her husband.

"They live in a fairy tale world and just deal with things as they come and seem to survive pretty well. They do what is possible to get past the problems without disrupting their lifestyle," the source added.

The former president is facing a possible indictment related to alleged hush money he paid Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about an alleged affair.