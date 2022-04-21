Bride and ‘Holistic’ Caterer Arrested for Allegedly Lacing Wedding Food With Marijuana

The wedding was lit. The only problem? Guests had no idea their food was allegedly laced with marijuana.

A Florida bride and her caterer were arrested after several guests became seriously ill after ingesting tainted food during a wedding ceremony at The Springs Clubhouse in Longwood.

Bride Dayna Glenny and her "holistic chef" Joycelyn Bryant are both facing charges of tampering, culpable negligence and delivery of marijuana, according to Fox35 Orlando.

The two women turned themselves in to the authorities on Monday (Apr. 18) and they both bonded out, according to WESH.

Authorities responded to the wedding hall after a guest started "feeling weird," with one man telling deputies he felt as if he "had drugs inside him" after only consuming food and wine.

First responders claimed several attendees were complaining of stomach pains and vomiting, Fox35 Orlando reports. Another guest allegedly told fire officials the food had been laced with marijuana.

Another man complained he was feeling "ill and high" and wanted to press charges against those responsible for possibly lacing his food. He along with several other guests were treated at South Seminole Hospital.

WESH reports that when pressed by authorities if the food had been laced with marijuana, the bride "stared with a blank expression" before denying the food had any THC in it.

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is the active hallucinogenic chemical in cannabis, according to an arrest affidavit.

Several items, including chocolate-covered strawberries, wine glasses, cookies, brownies, pudding shots, a "handful of lasagna" and more were collected as evidence to be tested, according to Click Orlando.

The outlet reports the lasagna and a piece of bread tested positive for THC.