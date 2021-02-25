Broken Water Line Strikes Kell House Museum

The snow was really pretty at the Kell House Museum, but the broken water pipes as a result of the extremely cold temperatures ... not so much.

The Kell House Museum announced on their Facebook page this morning that they had experienced a major water leak as things began to thaw out.

Volunteers and staff spent most of Tuesday and Wednesday working with Brian's Plumbing, Trinity Hughes Construction, and SERVPRO of Wichita Falls to pump the water out of the basement and determine exactly where the break was.

Kell House Museum via Facebook

While the basement was flooded with several feet of cold water, other parts of the historic building were also impacted. Water had made its way into both the pool room and the library, soaking into the century old hardwood floors and floor coverings.

Museum officials say that much of their Christmas decorations, heating system and ductwork sustained a great deal of damage and are likely a total loss.

While it will take some time to completely assess the damage, the cost to repair and replace things will be enormous. Museums like the Kell House are a wonderful asset to our community and survive largely on local support and donations. The Wichita County Heritage Society has already set up a secure online donation page specifically for the Kell House and all contributions will be greatly appreciated by everyone associated with the museum.

The Kell House Museum is an integral part of holidays like Christmas and 4th of July in Wichita Falls and we look forward to being able to visit them again as soon as repairs are made.

The Kell House Museum Facebook page will also be publishing updates about the the actual damages and the progress of the repairs.