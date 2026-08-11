The Wichita Falls Police Department needs your help identifying the suspect who passed counterfeit bills at a local retailer.

The suspect, pictured below, passed the counterfeit currency at approximately 10:48 am on Friday, July 31, at a store in the 1700 block of 9 Street. The suspect passed counterfeit currency at the same location on two separate occasions.

Wichita Falls Area Crime Stoppers Wichita Falls Area Crime Stoppers

If you know the identity of the suspect, you could earn a cash reward.

How to Submit a Tip to Crime Stoppers

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

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Working Together for a Safer Wichita Falls

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local Crime Stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week August 7, 2026 Gallery Credit: Johnny Thrash

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week July 31, 2026 Gallery Credit: Johnny Thrash