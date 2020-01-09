Brown Recluse Spider Bite Case is Heading to the Texas Supreme Court

We will see what the final decision on this court case is because things could be changing for property owners in the state.

Henry McCall and his lawyers are taking this case all the way to the Texas Supreme Court for an incident that happened back in December 2014. He was staying at an Airbnb in Fredricksburg, Texas. Henry was bit by a brown recluse spider while staying in the property causing him to go to the hospital.

He spent 75 days in the hospital, underwent six operations and spent nearly $600,000 on medical expenses. “By the grace of God, I am still here,” McCall said. “And I’m grateful for that.” McCall filed a lawsuit against the property owner Homer Hillis, who claimed he should be liable for his suffering since he didn’t warn him of the possible danger at the property.

Homer Hillis and his attorneys are arguing that breed of spider is native to the area. McCall says if he was bit outside, they would not have a case. McCall claims the mattress and bed frame were 'infested with spiders.” Hillis said he has had exterminators come in the past to deal with these spiders, but McCall refutes this claim.

Hillis also mentions his “stellar online reviews,” which never mentions an arachnid problem. He also points out, any judgement that holds him liable will be detrimental for anyone who operates a property in the hill country. The case will be heard this morning and a ruling is expected in the next couple of weeks.

So should property owners in Texas be liable for injuries like this? Let me know what you think in the comments.