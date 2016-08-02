Drink Up This Football Season With Bud Light’s NFL Team Cans

It's time to make a toast to the upcoming NFL season.

Bud Light is showing its ready with custom cans featuring the logos of 27 teams.

Beginning next month, Bud Light will also unveil campaigns tailored for each team.

If you'd like to get a better look at each can, you can check it out here . You can also check out the cans with a nifty slogan for each .

With training camp here and every team thinking they can make a run at the Lombardi Trophy, now is certainly a good time to grab a can or two, as opposed to mid-November when you're drinking your sorrows away, shivering in the frigid wind and cursing yourself for getting season tickets for a team that's 2-8 and can't tell the difference between a blitz and a Schlitz.

In case you're wondering, the five teams who don't appear on any cans are the Cowboys, Vikings, Bears, Packers and Rams.