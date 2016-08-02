Hockey Player’s Trick Javelin Goal Is Infinite Level Awesome

As trick shots go, this is pretty darned near impossible to beat.

Vladimir Tkachyov, who plays for the Ak Bars Kazan in Russia's KHL, pulled off the trickiest of trick shots recenty during a fan event.

Tkachyov somehow got the puck on his stick, which he lifted into the air at center ice and balanced while skating toward the net before he threw it past the flustered goalie for a goal that makes no sense whatsoever.

Tkachyov really ought to consider heading to Rio and showing off his javelin skills.

Baseball pennant races are e in full swing, football training camps are kicking off and the NBA has witnessed a wild free agency offseason, so this serves as a good reminder that hockey will be back, too, and you should be ready.