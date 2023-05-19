I Ate Burger King’s Red ‘Across the Spider-Verse’ Burger

I Ate Burger King’s Red ‘Across the Spider-Verse’ Burger

Burger King

Bitten by a radioactive hamburger bun, student Peter Parker gained the proportionate strength and agility of a cow! Armed with his wonderous soda-shooters, the reluctant superhero struggles with sinister super-villains, making ends meet, and maintaining some semblance of a normal life! Stan Lee Presents: The Amazing Spider-Burger.

Or something like that; it’s been a while since I read Amazing Fantasy #15. But I have to assume that somewhere in there was some sort of role for a strange-looking burger, because that is precisely how Burger King is promoting the new Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse film: With a “Spider-Verse Whopper” that comes on a bright red bun topped with black sesame seeds.

It all sounds like some sort of rejected storyline from Skrull Kill Krew to me, but I ate it anyway. Because that is what I do. Any time a major Hollywood production teams up with a fast food chain (or fast casual chain, I’m not picky) for some sort of tie-in movie food. I try it. All of it. 

Burger King
loading...

READ MORE: Every Into the Spider-Verse Easter Egg You Missed in Theaters

In the past, that has led to some digestively unadvisable imbroglios, like the time I ate the entire Fantastic Four menu at Denny’s, and the time I ate the entire Addams Family menu at IHOP. (My stomach was mysterious and spooky for days after that one.) Mercifully, Burger King created just two items for Across the Spider-Verse: The Spider-Verse Whopper and the Spider-Verse Sundae. So in theory, this shouldn’t be too painful. But let’s find out together, shall we?

I Ate Burger King’s Red Spider-Verse Whopper

In honor of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Burger King has a new “Spider-Verse Whopper” and a “Spider-Verse Sundae.” I ate them. This is my story.

I spared you from watching me eat the entire thing, but here’s a video of my initial reaction to the Spider-Verse Whopper (dutifully shot by intrepid photojournalist Jordan Hoffman):

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse opens in theaters on June 2. The Burger King Spider-Verse Whopper is available for a “limited time.” Presumably that means until they run out of red buns.

Get our free mobile app

Movie Theater Horror Stories Involving Smelly Food

You’re not supposed to sneak food into the movie theater, but sometimes satisfying your hunger is more important than following the rules. Here are some real-life theater food horror stories from social media. (The names have been removed to protect the guilty.)
Filed Under: marvel, Matt Singer Is Stupid, Movie Food, Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Categories: Entertainment News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Newstalk 1290