Man Watches ‘Spider-Man’ 292 Times to Break Record For Most Viewings of the Same Movie

You might think you watch a lot of Marvel movies but you are a rank amateur compared to Florida resident Ramiro Alanis. In 2019, Alanis set a Guinness World Record by watching Avengers: Endgame a whopping 191 times. The record didn’t stand long, though; two years later, one Arnaud Klein smashed Alanis’ record by watching Kaamelott: First Instalment 204 times.

But now the king has reclaimed his throne. According to Guinness’ website, Alanis is back on top in the category of “most cinema productions attended of the same film.” To break the current record, Alanis watched Spider-Man: No Way Home 292 times between December 16, 2021 and March 15, 2022.

(I guess that explains how No Way Home made so much money at the box office.)

I am going to hope that Alanis is a member of AMC Stubs A-List or some such subscription service for movie tickets where he plays a flat rate every month to go as much as he likes, because otherwise he would need to conservatively spend somewhere in the neighborhood of $3500 on Spider-Man: No Way Home tickets to break the record. He also spent 720 hours of his life watching the movie, roughly an entire calendar month of the year sitting in a theater, endlessly revisiting Jon Watts’ recent Marvel adventure.

He also made a video documenting his quixotic journey:

Guinness says that “in order for each viewing to be successfully counted towards the record total, the movie must be watched independently of any other activity. That means Ramiro couldn’t look at his phone, take a nap, or even go to the bathroom whilst the movie was running.” Not bathroom breaks for a full month? Okay now I’m impressed.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available on 4K, Blu-ray, and Digital. So you could watch it 293 times at home for one low price. Just imagine the look on Ramiro Alanis’s face then.

