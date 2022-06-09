Disneyland’s Spider-Man Animatronic Crashed Through a Building

One of the coolest features at Disneyland’s Avengers Campus is an animatronic Spider-Man that regularly performs as part of a live show for guests. Its big centerpiece is a stunt where the robotic Spidey gets launched into the air and lands safely, making it look like Tom Holland (or Tom Holland’s extremely limber stunt double) is really soaring through the air on webs.

Unfortunately, during a recent run, everyone’s friendly neighborhood wall-crawler became the friendly neighborhood wall-crasher.

As captured on multiple Instagram videos, one of Spidey’s regular shows went a little awry at Disneyland this week. Instead of his usual flipping and tumbling through the air, Spider-Man went rigid, flopping end over end before crashing into the side of a nearby building, knocking down a bunch of the siding. (You can see a photo of the wall being repaired here.)

Take a look for yourself:

If you’ve never seen the Spider-Man show at Disneyland, here it is:

According to the Disney theme park website WDWNT.com, while a Cast Member at the park “confirmed the incident,” by the time they were on site a short while later, the damage had been repaired and “it looked like the incident never happened.” Man, Spider-Man must have incredible insurance coverage. That or he has Damage Control on speed dial.

That footage is pretty spectacular. Obviously, the effect is much better when Spidey really looks like he’s swinging, but there’s something to be said for watching Spider-Man just face-planting incredibly hard. Frankly, if it were me, I’d program the thing to malfunction just like this every April Fool’s Day. Wouldn’t that be fun?

Hopefully Spider-Man gets the kinks ironed out soon; a new Avengers Campus is expected to open next month at Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Park. We can’t be exporting faulty superheroes to France.

