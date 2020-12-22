Burkburnett Changes Christmas Parade To Holiday Lights Contest

Yet another event that has slid quietly into the shadows this year is the annual Christmas Parade in Burkburnett. On any given year, this is a huge event in Burk. 2020 being the year we learn how to do everything differently they've changed things up a bit.

Since there really was no safe way to hold a parade through downtown with everyone packed in to get a good look at the floats and first dibs on the candies being thrown, the Burkburnett Chamber of Commerce came up with another idea. A Holiday Lights Contest and self-guided driving tour of the most festively decorated homes in the city.

According to the Chamber's facebook page there are at least 34 homes participating in the tour. Don't worry if you don't know where they are, they have conveniently provided a list.

For those of us not overly familiar with those locations, they have also provided a map.

While there's no official routing for the tour, the Burkburnett Chamber of Commerce does recommend that you plan your sight-seeing to finish up somewhere in the bird streets of the city.

The Burkburnett Holiday Lights Contest should be running every evening from dusk until around 11:00 p.m. through New Year's Eve.

They even included some handy restaurants and shops where you can take a break and grab something to eat.

Burkburnett is just a short drive from Wichita Falls so load the kiddos up and take a self-guided tour of the Christmas Lights before the Christmas season is over.