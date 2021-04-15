Busch Beer Might Pay Your Dog $20K To Drink Dog Brew

There aren't too many things better at the end of a long day than the first pull on an ice cold brew. Now you dog can join you in that most American of ways to chill out with their own pet-friendly beer from Busch.

Busch Beer will even pay some lucky dog the princely sum of $20,000 for the privilege of being the CTO (that's Chief Tasting Officer) for their Busch Dog Brew.

There are a few official rules spelled out on the Busch website, but basically it comes down to this.

You submit a photo of your four legged friend on social media like Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram with the hashtag #BuschCTOcontest ("Entry"). You have to follow Busch Beer on whichever platform you post on, and your photo must be published in 'Public' mode so sponsors can find it.

Busch Dog Brew isn't quite like what you and I drink, it's formulated specifically for man's best friend and contains pork, corn, celery, basil, mint, turmeric, ginger and water. Dog Brew does not contain any alcohol so it won't make Ranger or Fido or whatever your dog's name is drunk. Dogs can't drink human beer, but Busch says there's nothing in Dog Brew that would harm humans if you just want to give it a try for grins and giggles.

Busch started accepting CTO entries on Tuesday (04.13.21) and will continue to accept them until April 28th. The winner will receive $20,000, 10 four-packs of Busch Dog Brew, and an $800 pre-paid card to purchase insurance for your dog.

The winner will be notified by direct message via the social media platform and you'll need to reply within 48 hours. All of the details and rules are spelled out on the Busch website.