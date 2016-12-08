Why wait for Santa to come to you when you can go to Santa?

Nearly three dozen children with cancer got to take a fantasy plane ride from Chicago's O'Hare Airport to the North Pole. The flight was complete with a pilot and flight attendant, as well as the kids and their families, who got to break from their battles to enjoy some holiday cheer.

Once the plane "landed" at the North Pole, Santa was waiting for them and they took part in a variety of activities, played with comfort dogs and received gifts.

The event was the work of a group called Cal's Angels and United Airlines, as part of an effort called Operation North Pole, the mission of which is to help give sick children a break.

One child, Ava Lee, summed it best by saying, "It's really exciting and really cool," while her mother added, "They really include the whole family and all the siblings and they remember that they actually are going through a hard time, too."