Texas Woman Accidentally Breaks Bell Meant to Celebrate End of Cancer Treatment

You know what, not even mad. She deserves to ring that thing like crazy.

Over in Harris County, Texas, Darla Jaye had an amazing day at Harris Health Systems. Yesterday, was the last day for her radiation treatments for breast cancer. It's a day everyone looks forward to after going through that grueling process. On your last day, you get to ring the bell to let everyone know you're not coming back.

Darla Jaye rang that thing like crazy and actually pulled the rope off of the bell. Darla and the staff had a good laugh about it. Who knows, maybe her radiation has given her Hulk-like strength and this is just the beginning of her new powers.