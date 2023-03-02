Don't be like either of the fools in this video

So apparently the guy in the video at the bottom of this article has deputized himself as the "Cart Narc." He hangs out in Walmart parking lots and puts magnetic stickers on people's cars when they don't return their carts to the stall in an effort to embarrass them.

As you can imagine, some people don't take too kindly to this sort of intrusion.

I'm not sure who the worse person is

Our tale begins with the Cart Narc noticing someone has left a cart blocking a couple of parking spots and confronts the couple in an effort to shame them. As annoying as it is when someone leaves a cart out in a spot though, who does this guy think he is?

I know who you are, I don't care

Then, the Cart Narc tosses a magnetic sticker that says something dumb on the guy's car. The guy gets out of his car, removes the magnet, and throws it at the Cart Narc while explaining that he's "seen his videos, and doesn't care."

Whoa!

After removing two stickers, the guy drives off to the other side of the parking lot, and the Cart Narc decides to run after him. The gentleman in the car steps out of the car and shows the Cart Narc... something. I'll let you be the judge, I'm just presenting the video. I'm assuming it's an iPhone until proven otherwise.

Regardless, both of these rascals behaved poorly, don't be like either of them. Check out the video below and leave a comment if you find anything I've missed.

