Everyone knows that the weather in Texas can be quite terrifying in the spring. But the uninitiated may not realize it can be just as scary in the fall. In fact, many of the storms that have struck this time of year have been among the most intense I can remember.

Tornado Watches Issued Across the South

Tornado watches were issued across the south on Monday (November 24) amid a cold front, according to NBC News. 5 tornadoes were reported in Texas, and 1 in Mississippi. The video below from storm chaser Reed Timmer shows the tornado that formed over Houston that afternoon.

Over 100 homes were damaged by the tornado, all of which were located in the Memorial Northwest neighborhood in Harris County. There were also reports of downed trees and ruptured gas lines in the area.

Fortunately, no serious injuries or deaths were reported in the wake of the storm.

Stay Alert During Unpredictable Texas Weather

This is a great time to remind yourself that Texas weather is about as bipolar as it gets. Outside of blazing hot summers, you never know what you’re going to get. And that’s the thing about wildly fluctuating temperatures – they're a recipe for severe weather. So, stay alert and keep your eyes and ears on local media for the latest updates.

