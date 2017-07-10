A website picked our local downtown Mexican food restaurant as a must stop for Texas.

Casa Manana has been in Wichita Falls for over seventy years, so they're doing something right. I think we have all heard of the famous red tacos at Casa Manana. When I first moved here in 2007, it was one of those places people told me I had to try at least once.

Casa Manana is getting shown some national attention from the website Only in Your State . You can probably guess what they do. You select a state and they give you a list of things only available in that state. Only in Your State recently published a story on Casa Manana. They say Wichita Falls is one of the best places to get Mexican food in Texas.

It's tough trying to pick the best Mexican Food in Wichita Falls in my opinion. I think certain restaurants do certain things well. Casa Manana has the best chips and tacos in town. Los Tres Amigos has the best quesadillas. Don Joses has the best fajitas. Finally, call me crazy, but P2 has the best salsa in town. Try it next time you're there. You won't be disappointed.