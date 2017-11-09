A Chillicothe man has been sentenced to 144 years in prison after being found guilty of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a child and three counts of Indecency with a Child.

37-year-old Kyle Anderson was convicted of sexually abusing three children, one 3-year-old and two 5-year-olds, who were in his care. Anderson's wife notified authorities of the abuse back in May. The following day, Anderson's wife got him to admit to the abuse while on a phone call being recorded by Texas Rangers.

During the trial, three more children came forward to testify that they had been abused by Anderson while under his care in 2014.

According to KAUZ , the jury took around an hour to sentence Anderson to 99 years in prison for the aggravated sexual assault charge and an additional 45 years, 15 years for each of the three indecency counts. Anderson will not be eligible for parole until he's completed his initial sentence of 99 years.