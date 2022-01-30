CBS and the Rest of the Nation Sees How Awesome Buc-ee’s Is

Buc-ee's. Do you know what it is? If not, you soon will, by watching the video in this story. The unapologetically Texan gas station- rest stop- convenience store- restaurant- oasis in the middle of nowhere- chain is now in the midst of nationwide expansion.

On Sunday, CBS News featured Buc-ee's during the venerable CBS Sunday Morning with Jane Pauley. The five-minute long feature showed off the largess of a typical Buc-ee's. The large, well-lit and clean restrooms. The seemingly never-ending row of covered gas pumps, large parking lot, restaurant area, BBQ cooking station, beef jerky, hot fudge, world's longest indoor car wash, and the souvenirs for sale featuring the Buc-ee's beaver logo.

It appeared CBS News filmed the most of the segment at the location in Katy, just west of Houston.

According to their website, Buc-ee's now has 41 locations open, with 35 in Texas, two in Alabama, two in Florida and two in Georgia, and more states to come.

However, as been noted before, Buc-ee's is missing in a large part of Texas: West Texas. While some think they have found where Buc-ee's may land in Amarillo, nothing has been said publicly about any West Texas cities like Lubbock, Abilene, Midland, Odessa, or El Paso.

Two Buc-ee's locations currently hold world records; including the New Braunfels location. For now, the New Braunfels Buc-ee's is the largest convenience store in the world at 66,335 square feet. The aforementioned Katy location has the world’s longest car wash with 255' feet of conveyor.

However, later this year, a new Buc-ee's is slated to open in Sevierville, Tennessee. The Sevierville store is slated to dwarf the New Braunfels Buc-ee's at an astonishing 74,000 square feet

So, the mystique of Buc-ee's continues to grow, and maybe some day into West Texas too.

