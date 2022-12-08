Celine Dion Diagnosed With ‘Rare Neurological Disorder’ Called Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion revealed she has been diagnosed with a neurological disorder called Stiff Person Syndrome.

The "It's All Coming Back to Me Now" announced her diagnosis Thursday (Dec. 8) in a somber video posted to her Instagram account, where she revealed the condition has caused her to experience severe muscle spasms that have impacted her ability to perform.

"The spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to," the singer explained.

"I have to admit it's been a struggle. All I know is singing, it's what I've done all my life," she continued.

Dion shared she is currently working with top doctors to treat her condition.

"I have a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better. I'm working with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again," Dion said.

Watch her full announcement video below:

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, Stiff Person Syndrome is "characterized by fluctuating muscle rigidity in the trunk and limbs and a heightened sensitivity to stimuli such as noise, touch, and emotional distress, which can set off muscle spasms."

The disease is considered rare and only affects approximately one in a million people.

There is currently no cure for Stiff Person Syndrome.

In the wake of her diagnosis, the European leg of Dion's Courage World Tour has been rescheduled for 2024. Eight shows that were originally planned for next summer have been canceled.

Dion is one of the best-selling artists in music history with over 200 million records sold worldwide. Across her career, she has released hits such as "My Heart Will Go On," "I'm Alive" and "The Power of Love."