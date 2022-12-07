Watch This Employee’s Hilarious Reaction to a Proposal at an H-E-B

This is…different.

So, a TikTok video of an H-E-B employee reacting to a proposal in the health food aisle of the store he works at is going viral. You can’t really see the proposal. You just see the employee standing there with his mouth wide open as he witnesses it.

The camera turns briefly toward the aisle as you hear a group of people cheering and clapping and then turns back to the employee, Eduardo. After the brief break to take in the proposal, he immediately gets back to tamale duty, ringing his bell and crying out “pork and chicken tamales.”

While Eduardo’s hilarious reaction is part of the reason for the video going viral, the fact that the proposal happened at an H-E-B is what has most people talking. And it’s a pretty mixed bag of reactions.

One person who commented said “a proposal AND tamales afterwards? Now I want my proposal there.”

Another wasn’t as impressed commenting “look, I'm from Texas. heb is almost as important as church or gravy. but if i EVER got proposed to inside this sanctuary, I'd be livid.”

Admittedly, while I find H-E-B to be a strange place to get engaged, I agree with a lot of the people commenting on the video in that we don’t know anything about the couple who got engaged there. My best guess is that there’s some sort of sentimental connection to the store for the couple.

Who knows? Maybe they met there either as employees or as shoppers. Whatever the case may be, congratulations to the newly engaged couple.

