Chaos Breaks Out Between Fans at Yesterday’s Cowboys vs. Jets Game

Don’t you just love how football brings us all together?

Not that it always brings us together in a positive manner. But at least it brings it together.

One thing I’ve learned from going to Cowboys games is that you can always count on a fan of another team talking trash. And it’s not always a fan of the team they’re playing that’s running their mouth.

I kid you not when I say that I almost always encounter a 49ers fan at a Cowboys game. And I’ve never watched the Cowboys play the 49ers in person. Weird, huh?

Anyway, some Cowboys fans got into a tussle with a few fans of the New York Football Jets during the game yesterday at AT&T Stadium. While I’m not sure who started the brawl, I would bet my paycheck that everyone involved is at least a tad bit guilty of setting it off.

But I have to give it to the Cowboy fan in the Dak Prescott jersey as he was doing a pretty good job of holding his own against two Jets fans wearing classy as hell shirts emblazoned with “Bitch I’m a Jet” (you don’t think those guys went to the game looking for a fight, do you?).

This is one of the many reasons why the couch in my den is my favorite place to watch a game.

The video isn’t embeddable, so take a look at it here.

