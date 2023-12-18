Christmas Party Chaos: Massive Brawl Erupts at Texas Bar

These folks are filled with spirit. Just not the Christmas spirit.

My Monday morning routine for about the last year and a half or so has been to log on to X/Twitter, immediately come upon a video of a fight that happened somewhere in Texas over the weekend, and share it on our website.

And nine times out of ten, the story takes off like a rocket.

I don’t know what it is about it, but people love to watch their fellow Ordinary Joe’s brawl. It’s like amateur fight porn.

When I watch fight videos, I’m just glad I wasn’t involved. I’m also glad that smartphones didn’t exist when I was a younger dude. Otherwise, the world would have watched me get my ass kicked on more than one occasion. But I’m too old for that nonsense now.

Anyway, last weekend’s brawl erupted at a bar somewhere here in the Lone Star State. I’m not sure what led to the dudes in ugly Christmas sweaters throwing down with Santa Claus. But I do know that it makes for quite possibly the most ridiculous fight video I’ve ever seen.

And I’ve seen a lot of them.

