‘Cheers’ Bar In Boston Will Close For Good

It’s tough to go where everybody knows your name when you’re not going anywhere because of a global pandemic.

CBS’ Boston affiliate reports that the Cheers at Faneuil Hall, famous as the fictional home of the bar of the same name on the beloved NBC sitcom, will permanently close at the end of August. The company’s CEO blamed the closure on “the Covid-19 pandemic and a lack of assistance from the marketplace's landlord.”

This Cheers location is not the original one — which was known for many years as the Bull & Finch Pub. Its exterior was the one featured on Cheers from 1982 to 1993. The show was not filmed inside the Bull & Finch, which actually looked nothing like the bar shown in the sitcom. The Faneuil Hall Cheers was built in 2001 and, in order to capitalize on Cheers’ ongoing popularity, was built to actually resemble the interior of the bar on the show. (You can get a sense of it in the picture above.) The bar’s website boasts that it contained items from the show including “Sam’s Red Sox jacket, Cliffie’s mailman suit, [and Lilith's Eco-podi uniform.”

Here’s a local report on the closure from WCVB in Boston:

While that Cheers location is closing, the original Bull & Finch, now known as Cheers Beacon Hill, will remain open. Sam will be happy about that, at least.