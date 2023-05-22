It's starting to feel like we got a Footloose situation brewing here in the Lone Star State.

According to the lady in the video at the bottom of this article, the new legislation being discussed in Texas, which was originally aimed at keeping kids from seeing drag shows, could now affect concerts, sports, and restaurants.

Apparently, the language in sb12 has been changed and now says the following:

Relating to restricting certain sexually oriented performances on public property, on the premises of a commercial enterprise, or in the presence of a child; authorizing a civil penalty; creating a criminal offense

Too Vague?

The lady in the video below points out that the language is too vague. Who determines what is a sexually oriented performance? Specifically, while discussing the bill, Representative Matt Sheehan was asked if that would include a Miley Cyrus concert. He said yes.

So What?

A lot of parents probably think that's great. They don't want their kids listening and watching Miley anyway, so who cares? Well, as Ms. Grumpy Bunny says in the video, it could spread to much more than that. Hooters is definitely out, right? I never understood why dudes liked to bring their kids to Hooters anyway, but if you walk into any Hooters in Texas on any night, it's FULL of kids.

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

This brings us to Cowboy's Games. The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders wear outfits that show off about eighty-five percent of their bodies and they do a healthy amount of hip-shaking during their performance. I'm no expert, but folks could definitely make a case that it's a sexually oriented performance. So either kids won't be allowed at games anymore, or they'll cover up the cheerleaders and make them do the robot.

Who knows?

This is all just speculation, so you be the judge. Check ou the video for yourself below.

