Cigarette Starts House Fire in Wichita Falls Over the Weekend

Looks like a lit cigarette caused quite the damage to one Wichita Falls home.

Not the best Easter Sunday in the 4800 block of Alamo Drive. Wichita Falls firefighters were called out to the residence about a fire. When fire crews arrived, heavy smoke was coming out of the residence. Firefighters estimate the fire caused caused $30,000 in damage to the home and around $2000 in damage items inside.

One person was in the residence at the time and they were taken to United Regional with minor injuries. Assistant Fire Marshall Edward Mawson said the fire was started by a cigarette that caused some bedding to catch fire where it then spread throughout the residence.