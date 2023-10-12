Study Finds This City to be the Best in Texas for Remote Work

There’s a lot to love about working remotely.

You save money on gas by not having to commute, going to lunch is as simple as walking into the kitchen, and the best part of working from home is that distractions are minimal. I’m incredibly efficient when working remotely.

Remote work isn’t without its downside, though.

For one thing, it does get kind of lonely (and this is coming from an extreme introvert, by the way). And you also have to be self-disciplined. Otherwise, things aren’t going to work out well for you.

Personally, I think the hybrid work arrangement is the best. I tend to do all my writing at home in the mornings and then go to the station in the afternoon to do my radio show. Writing is admittedly a challenge for me. So, limiting distractions while writing helps me focus on the task at hand.

But remote work isn’t limited to working from home. In some instances, people would rather not live in the city they work in but would still like to be able to interact with others. So, we’re seeing a rise in the popularity of coworking spaces.

Whatever the case may be, remote work is truly a “new norm.” It’s here to stay.

With that in mind, researchers with CoworkingCafe did some digging to determine the best U.S. cities for remote work. When all was said and done, Atlanta, GA was found to be the best in the country for remote work.

When it comes to the Lone Star State, Austin was determined the best city for remote work. Overall, Austin was ranked as the 8th best city for remote work in the country.

Top 10 Cities for Remote Work

Atlanta, GA Seattle, WA Arlington, VA Washington, D.C. San Francisco, CA Scottsdale, AZ Denver, CO Austin, TX Minneapolis, MN Pittsburgh, PA

