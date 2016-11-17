City Lights Festival Will Brighten Downtown Wichita Falls This Weekend

The annual City Lights Festival and Parade returns to downtown Wichita Falls on Saturday, Nov 19.

Events get under way at 5 pm. This years event features train rides from the Maskat Shrine, and food and specialty vendors. Several of the downtown shops along Indiana Avenue will be open to welcome Christmas shoppers.

The parade route will cover over 10 city blocks. Some 1,000 participants are expected to make up the parade with lighted vehicles and themed floats. Organizers expect up to 10,000 for this year's event.

Santa will be there for the kids in Santa Land located in Park Central at 8th and Scott from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm. The parade begins at 7 pm.

See the City Lights Parade route in red below: