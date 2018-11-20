Wichita Falls Cheerleaders Getting Ready for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

Three things you have to do on Thanksgiving. Enjoy some turkey, watch the Cowboys play and watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade. Keep your eyes peeled for some local cheerleaders.

Congratulations to seven cheerleaders from Wichita Christian who will be taking part in the big Macy's Thanksgiving Parade on Thursday. In my opinion, the biggest parade of the entire year. This will be Wichita Christian's fourth appearance in the past seven years. They have been recognized in year's past as a dance group as well.

Times Record News is reporting the following students were chosen to go to New York for the big day. Bailey Cox, Naphtali Bateman, Alaina Wolf, Lauren Faurie, Olivia Brown, Maddison Harris and Jenna Findley. "It's amazing! I love being able to experience New York with my friends," said Olivia Brown. "This is such an amazing experience and I'm so glad that I was able to come."

The Macy's Thanksgiving Parade will be airing on NBC and CBS this year. Coverage will start on both of those channels at 8 am central time. I do not know what time we can expect to see our cheerleaders in the parade. So keep an eye out for them.

Performing this year will be Ally Brooke, Anika Noni Rose and the cast and muppets of Sesame Street, Ashley Tisdale, Bad Bunny, Barenaked Ladies, Bazzi, Brynn Cartelli, Carly Pearce, Diana Ross and Family, Ella Mai, Jack and Jack, John Legend, Kane Brown, Leona Lewis, Mackenzie Ziegler and Johnny Orlando, Martina McBride, Pentatonix, Rita Ora, Sugarland, and Tegan Marie.

You can also expect to see those iconic floats and balloons this year. Like Goku from the Dragon Ball Z, Charlie Brown, SpongeBob Squarepants, Olaf the snowman and Pikachu. I also hear that the Ninja Turtles will have a brand new float this year, can't wait to check that out as well.