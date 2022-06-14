Get our free mobile app

The entire City of Odessa is currently without any water. Officials on the ground are warning citizens that it could be 48 hours before water is flowing again.

It all started late Monday when a major water main broke at the intersection of 42nd and San Jacinto. According to KAMC News, crews worked overnight to close valves and isolate then repair the break. However, officials later said that the repairs would take longer than they thought.

Odessa issued a boil water notice once low water levels began to be reported, but by early Tuesday morning much of the city was already without any water.

Due to the lack of water, many businesses have been forced to close. Ector County ISD announced summer school classes for the day were canceled and both County and City offices have closed. Odessa College also has closed for the day. And if the city doesn't have water on Wednesday, these places could remain closed.

KAMCreported that Medical Center Hospital canceled all surgeries and procedures. The TV station also reported that help and supplies have been going into Odessa from Midland and elsewhere:

City Councilman Mark Matta said the City of Midland has donated 28 pallets of bottled water which will help ensure the community has plenty of clean water to drink. Matta said as soon as the water arrives from Midland, it will be available at the Coliseum, McKinney Park, and at the corner of W University and FM 1936. Supplies are limited and each car will be given one case of water. However, Matta also said a truck full of water is on its way from San Antonio.

It's also being reported that bottled water is flying off the shelves, and some stores have limited how many cases customers are allowed to purchase.

