DPS Seeks Information in 1981 Cold Case

The Texas Department of Public Safety is seeking leads into the 1981 homicide of Carmen Croan. A reward of up to $6,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible, if the tip is received before the next Texas Rangers’ featured cold case is announced.

Carmen Croan-TxDPS

On the evening of Aug. 22, 1981, Croan, 18, went to Graham’s Night Club in Odessa. The following day, Croan’s body was found on an oilfield lease, located 12 miles north of TX 158 and FM 1936 in Ector County.

According to a forensic examination, Croan was viciously attacked and had knife wounds to her throat. This brutal homicide remains unsolved, and the Texas Rangers are asking for the public’s help to solve Croan’s slaying.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous. Individuals also can submit information through the Texas Ranger cold case website or by contacting us at 1-800-346-3243 (DPS Missing Persons Hotline).