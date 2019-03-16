Clay County Man Wanted for Vandalizing Cemetery
Vandalism of any kind is bad enough, but to vandalize a cemetery is especially awful.
KAUZ reports that the Clay County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted in connection with recent acts of criminal mischief at the Bellevue Cemetery.
The man wanted in connection with the crimes has been identified as Robert Elwood Weaver.
Authorities believe that Weaver may be in the Bellevue, Bowie, or Nocona areas. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at (940) 538-5611.