Suspect's Daring Escape Plan Takes a Surprising Turn as Fate Steps In.

Always look both ways before crossing the street, even if you're trying to escape the cops.

The video at the bottom of this article is graphic, so reader be warned.

The Escape

The scene opens with a dashcam view of a Texas sheriff's vehicle. The rear driver's side door swings open and two men jump out from the back and start running down the road.

The Impact

The man who exited the vehicle first looks as if he was planning on running all the way across the street to the other side, which was a mistake. A car comes barreling by right at that moment and crashes into him at a high rate of speed, sending the man flying off into the distance.

The Aftermath

The guy who got out of the truck second runs off to the right as several officers take off to pursue him. The camera then switches to a bodycam view of an officer who is running up to check on the first man who was hit by the car. As he approaches, we can see the man on the ground and he doesn't appear to be moving.

You can check out the video for yourself below, but it is graphic, so you've been warned.

