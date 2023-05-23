Do You Have Any Information on a Recent Vandalism Case in Wichita Falls?

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers could use your help solving a recent case of vandalism.

On Saturday, May 13, Wichita Falls police were called to the 1100 block of Covington Street to assist Oncor.

When the officers arrived on the scene, they found a utility pole between Covington and Loop 11 had been cut down. The officers found a 4-wheeler, DeWalt grinder, ladder, and an axe near the downed pole. The property damage is estimated to be around $25,000.

Get our free mobile app

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives for May 19th, 2023 IMPORTANT: NEVER ATTEMPT TO APPREHEND THESE SUBJECTS YOURSELF.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week May 12, 2023