FDA Issues Soda Recall in Texas — Here’s What You Need to Know
Coca-Cola fans in Texas, beware – the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a recall on three of its most popular products. The recall is due to metal contamination in certain lots of Coca-Cola, Coke Zero, and Sprite, all of which were sold in Texas.
Details of the Coca-Cola Recall
The recall was self-initiated by Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, LLC, located in Dallas, on October 3. On October 20, the FDA designated the recall as a Class II, which means consumption of the products "may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences," according to All Recipes.
Products and Codes Affected by the Recall
The recall affects more than 4,000 cans of Coke, Coke Zero, and Sprite. The contaminated cans are marked with the following information:
12-pack Coca-Cola Zero Sugar cans with codes 49000042559 / FEB0226MAA
35-pack Coca-Cola Zero Sugar cans with codes 49000058499 / FEB0226MAA
24-pack Coca-Cola cans with codes 49000012781 / JUN2926MAA
35-pack Coca-Cola cans with codes 49000058468 / JUN2926MAA
12-pack Sprite cans with codes 49000028928 / JUN2926MAA
12-pack Sprite cans with codes 49000028928 / JUN3026MAB
35-pack Sprite cans with codes 49000058482 / JUN2926MAA
What Consumers Should Do
If you have any of the contaminated cans, either dispose of them or take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.
