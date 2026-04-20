Cash Reward Offered in Wichita Falls Home Burglary Case

Cash Reward Offered in Wichita Falls Home Burglary Case

Wichita Falls Area Crime Stoppers

You could earn a cash reward if you have any information that could help bring a Wichita Falls burglary suspect to justice. 

The suspect broke into a home in the 4800 block of Olivia Lane on the morning of Friday, April 17. The suspect stole several items, including a firearm, a small safe, and a large amount of cash. 

If you have any information on the crime, reference case # 26-040901 when submitting a tip.

Wichita Falls Area Crime Stoppers
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Wichita Falls Area Crime Stoppers
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How to Submit a Tip to Crime Stoppers

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

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READ NEXT: Cash Reward Offered After Two Burglaries at Same Wichita Falls Location

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward. 

Working Together for a Safer Wichita Falls 

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations. 

If you would like to make a donation to support our local Crime Stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

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Filed Under: crime of the week, Texoma News, Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers, Wichita Falls News
Categories: Crime, Wichita Falls News

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