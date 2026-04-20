You could earn a cash reward if you have any information that could help bring a Wichita Falls burglary suspect to justice.

The suspect broke into a home in the 4800 block of Olivia Lane on the morning of Friday, April 17. The suspect stole several items, including a firearm, a small safe, and a large amount of cash.

If you have any information on the crime, reference case # 26-040901 when submitting a tip.

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How to Submit a Tip to Crime Stoppers

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

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You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Working Together for a Safer Wichita Falls

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local Crime Stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week April 17, 2026 Gallery Credit: Johnny Thrash

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week April 10, 2026 Gallery Credit: Johnny Thrash