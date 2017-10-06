Comedian Ralphie May Dead at Age 45

Stand-up comedian Ralphie May has died after contracting pneumonia. He was 45.

A representative for May says he was found at a private residence in Las Vegas, where he had performed a gig the night before at Harrah's casino.

In 2003, May finished second on the first season of the competition show Last Comic Standing . After that success, he had a steady career in comedy, with multiple specials on Comedy Central and Netflix. Below is his first special following Last Comic Standing , called "Just Correct":

May was married for 10 years to Lahna Turner, a fellow comedian. The couple, who divorced in October 2015, have two children, daughter April June May and son August James May.