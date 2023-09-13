North Texas Corn Mazes Getting Ready to Open for the 2023 Season!

Cooler weather means fall activities are starting to pop up and one of our favorite traditions is a trip to the corn maze. Here are some local ones you can support over the next few weeks.

Morath Orchard 10852 W FM 171 Wichita Falls

Good news is that this corn maze actually opens this weekend. It looks like the theme for the maze will be revealed tomorrow. Kids four and under get in for free. Everyone else is ten bucks per person.

SEPTEMBER 16th - 17th HOURS:

SATURDAY | 10 AM - 6PM

SUNDAY | 2-6PM

SEPTEMBER 23RD - 24TH HOURS:

SATURDAY | 10 AM - 10PM

SUNDAY | 2-6PM

SEPTEMBER 29TH - END OF OCTOBER HOURS:

FRIDAY | 5 - 10PM

SATURDAY | 10 AM - 10PM

SUNDAY | 2-6PM

French Country Farms 4146 FM 367 Wichita Falls

Looks like French Country Farms will be doing a Peter Pan theme for 2023 called 'Never Grow Up'. You will have to wait just a little bit longer for this one to open up next weekend. Kids two and under get in for free here. Admission is $12 for everyone else. The Corn Maze is open on September 23rd and runs through October 29th. It is open Saturdays from 10AM til 9PM and Sundays 10AM til 6PM.

Hall's Pumpkin Farm 3420 Hall Johnson Rd, Grapevine

No mention of a theme of the corn maze for 2023, but these guys will officially open on September 29th. They're closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, but during the rest of the week you can catch them at these times.

Wednesday: 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Thursday: 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Friday: 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Saturday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Sunday: 1:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Kids three and under are free. Kids four to eleven years old are $10 while everyone else is $15. Looks like Wednesdays and Thursdays are discount days where everybody gets in for $5 if you want to save some money.

Yesterland Farm 15410 Interstate 20 Canton

Their website still says they have a corn maze, but boy have they not showed it off in awhile. The most recent photo I could find was all the way back in 2020. Looks like they primarily focus on their amusement park style rides and pumpkin patch. Have no idea if the corn maze is running for 2023, but their website says it is. Your admission price gets you access to different things at Yesterland depending on how much you want to pay. Tickets start at $19.95 per person and go all the way up to $54.95 per person. This one is the most expensive on the list BUT they do offer a lot more than the other places. Check out their website for full details.

Shadow Creek Pumpkin Farm 1530 Indian Creek Drive Midlothian

Dates and hours are in their post above. How much does this place cost?

Shadow Creek Pumpkin Farm is home to the ALL-DAY, Fall Fun Bracelet! Admission rates are as follows:

$17 per person,

$15 for Seniors 55+, Veterans & First Responders, with valid ID

2 years and younger are FREE, with the purchase of an adult ticket

What does the ALL-DAY Fall Fun Bracelet get you?

Corn Maze adventures,

Hay Rides,

Barnyard Animal experiences,

Hay Hill Slide adventures,

GIANT Jump Pad bounces,

25+ staged picture opportunities,

Tractor-seat See Saws,

Corn Hole tosses,

Washers and Horse shoes,

Hay Pyramid climbs,

Barrel Train rides,

Chalk Tractor art time,

Pumpkin tic tac toe,

Pumpkin bowling

Farm family time,

20+ acres of shade, creekside bliss and more!

These are the ones within driving distance of us, but if you know of anymore. Let me know.

