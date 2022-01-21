Couple Arrested After Stealing A Woman’s Wallet

I personally can’t stand thieves. I’ll never understand why some people fell the need to steal from others. Personally, I’m glad that these two thieves were caught. Texoma’s Homepage, is reporting that yesterday, that Lagail and Larry Weaver of Wichita Falls, have been charged with theft of over $2,500, after allegedly stealing a women’s wallet.

Lagail Weaver - Wichita County Jail Lagail Weaver - Wichita County Jail loading...

Earlier this month, a woman accidently left her wallet in a shopping cart, after shopping at the Wal-Mart on Lawrence Road. Surveillance video from the store’s parking lot, shows that the woman left her white wallet in the seat of the shopping cart, after unloading several sacks of groceries into her car, and returning the cart to the rack. Her wallet contained $4,000 in cash and credit cards.

Lagail Weaver then found the wallet, and instead of alerting management or attempting to return it to its rightful owner, allegedly stole the wallet. The couple was caught after surveillance video showing Lagail, pulling the wallet out of the shopping cart and into her purse. She then got into her 2006 Cadillac, and drove off. The surveillance camera then captured her license place which showed that the car was registered to her name. When local police went to question the couple at their residence, Lagil admitted to stealing the wallet and giving it to her husband. Larry admitted to police that he spent half the cash before discarding the wallet altogether.

Larry Weaver - Wichita County Jail Larry Weaver - Wichita County Jail loading...

Losing your wallet is the worst feeling in the world. If you’re out shopping and find someone else’s wallet in a shopping cart, don’t be like these people. Please be a good Samaritan, do the right thing, and notify the store’s management, or local police.