Shameless Couple Filmed Grinding at Taylor Swift Show in Arlington, Texas
I had no earthly idea Taylor Swift’s music invoked such stimulation.
Admittedly, I don’t know much about her music. So, maybe I’m wrong and she’s quite prolific at cranking out baby-making music.
Of course, it could’ve had something to do with alcohol. Or maybe it’s a little bit of both.
Anyway, a video of a couple grinding in the stands at AT&T Stadium during Taylor Swift’s show last weekend is getting quite a bit of attention on social media today. And I’ll go ahead and admit right here in front of God and everybody that I got a kick out of it.
When I first watched it I thought to myself that there was liable to be a bundle of joy arriving here in about nine months. And that certainly could be the case.
But if they were as hammered as I suspect, they probably didn’t even make it through the whole show without passing out.
I hope that’s not the case, though – at least for the guy’s sake. Otherwise, he probably ended up with a mean case of the blue balls.
And that's no way to end the night.