Couple Receive Menacing Message While Staying in Historic Texas Hotel

You can firmly place the Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson, Texas on the list of places I will never set foot in.

You know how in the movies people always hang around after some sort of spirit or demon tells them they need to get out of their house or wherever they happen to be staying? Well, in real life, people like me heed the warning and immediately get the hell out of Dodge.

According to KNUE, the historic Jefferson Hotel has been the site of a whole lot of paranormal activity over the years. The latest incident involves a couple who stayed in Room 17 in March of this year – and it’s straight out of the movies.

Get our free mobile app

After settling in for the night, the couple jumped in the shower. After the mirror in the bathroom started fogging up, they noticed a message that read “you must leave.” The couple figured that someone was playing a prank on them, so, they just wiped the mirror off and got back in the shower.

Of course, the mirror fogged up again. And again, there was a message on it. This time the message read “get out.” At that point, the couple became so unnerved that they immediately locked themselves out of the bathroom, got dressed, grabbed what they could and checked out at 1 a.m. They were so freaked out that they even left some of their belongings in the room.

That’s not where the creepiness ends.

The hotel staff decided to see if they could replicate and document what happened to the couple. The staff ran the shower and sure enough, once the mirror fogged up, the “get out” message displayed. The staff figured it was probably a prank – until they looked back at the pictures they took.

While there were only two employees in the room at the time, one picture shows a third face peering over the shoulder of one of the men (for the record, that would have been my last day as an employee of the Jefferson Hotel).

YouTube

Oh yeah – if that didn’t freak you out enough, check out this video of an incident in Room 13 involving Eddie “the haunted doll.”

I’d sleep in the bed of my pickup before I’d spend a night in that place.