Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: 2003 Cold Case Homicide

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is looking for information in relation to a cold case homicide.

On January 4, 2003 at around 4:30 pm, unknown suspects fired shots into a moving vehicle at Avenue E and Monroe, killing Lee Ugarte.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $10,000.