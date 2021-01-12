Photos Show Massive Crowds Taking To Tuscaloosa Streets After Alabama National Championship Win

The University of Alabama joined local authorities in asking Crimson Tide fans to "celebrate responsibly" when it came to their football team's national championship game Monday night.

Obviously, a game of that magnitude comes with a ton of excitement for any fanbase but local leadership reminded fans that we were still in the midst of a rough battle with the coronavirus pandemic.

Clearly, Bama fans didn't get the memo.

Photos and videos flooded social media after Alabama crushed Ohio State in the College Football Playoff title game and Tuscaloosa's streets filled up quickly as revelers packed in to celebrate the Tide's big win.

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox addressed residents ahead of the big game, saying there "will be a time and place to celebrate, but this is not the time" in a video he posted last week.

Particularly in our downtown Strip area and other places of entertainment activity throughout our city it's important to remember this -- we can't have block parties this year

Clearly, Bama fans decided that the time to celebrate was "now."

Eventually, things got under control as police made their way through the big crowds. Congrats to Bama, and best of luck to their fans in the next few days.