Crumbl Cookies Free Cookie Day This Friday!

I have been waiting for this for weeks. I love cookies and the word free.

If you have driven around the Quail Creek Shopping Center (I just call it that shopping center near Academy), you may have noticed a new business going in. Crumbl Cookies. Cookies you say, you definitely have my attention. Seriously, who hates cookies? I'm like the cookie monster around any kind of cookie.

So when could I try these delicious cookies? Uhm RIGHT NOW! That's right Crumbl Cookies off of Lawrence Road is officially open today. Which is awesome, however, you may just want to wait until tomorrow. This Friday is FREE Cookie Day at Cumbl Cookie. We all get to try Santa's favorite cookie from Cumbl, chocolate chip.

All you have to do is download the Crumbl app on your phone and BAM free cookie for you. I will also be out there live tomorrow from 4-6. Stop on by during that time for your free cookie and you could be walking away with some tickets to Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark.

Be sure you check out Crumbl cookie every week because they're always changing things up over there. They have four specialty cookies each and every week. Cookies like Muddy Buddy, Biscoff Lava, Funfetti, Chilled Twix®, Snickerdoodle, Butterfinger®, Coconut Lime, Chocolate Caramel, Peanut Butter Bar, Nutella Sea Salt, Dulce de Leche, Oreo®, Rocky Road, S’Mores,Chilled Andes Mint, and many more.

Butterfinger, Smores, and Nutella Sea Salt all sound amazing right now. Don't forget, they also have ice cream as well. Cookies & Cream (DUH of course they have this one), Salted Caramel, S’Mores, Lemon Poppy Seed, Chocolate Cake, Vanilla, Biscoff®, Buckeye Brownie, Churro, Muddy Buddy and Raspberry Cheesecake.

I would score your free cookie tomorrow and grab some ice cream for the road. Maybe even get some more cookies because can you honestly just eat one. Crumbl Cookies opens up at 8 am tomorrow. They're open until midnight as well, so plenty of time to stop on by for Free Cookie Day.